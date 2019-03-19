1314 Natchez Dr.

Amenities
This four bedroom and one bathroom home is in a fantastic location on Natchez Drive, Texas City.
Easy access to two levels of schools (Simms Elementary School and La Marque High School). An extensive renovation was just finished including a modern kitchen, new flooring all throughout the house and we've painted every corner in a detailed design. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your space. Equipped with gas stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hook-ups.