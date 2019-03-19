All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 20 2020 at 8:21 PM

1314 Natchez Dr.

1314 North Natchez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1314 North Natchez Drive, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This four bedroom and one bathroom home is in a fantastic location on Natchez Drive, Texas City.
Easy access to two levels of schools (Simms Elementary School and La Marque High School). An extensive renovation was just finished including a modern kitchen, new flooring all throughout the house and we've painted every corner in a detailed design. You'll appreciate the extra details and extra efforts that went into creating a fantastic home for your space. Equipped with gas stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer hook-ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 Natchez Dr. have any available units?
1314 Natchez Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1314 Natchez Dr. have?
Some of 1314 Natchez Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 Natchez Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1314 Natchez Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 Natchez Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1314 Natchez Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1314 Natchez Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1314 Natchez Dr. offers parking.
Does 1314 Natchez Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 Natchez Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 Natchez Dr. have a pool?
No, 1314 Natchez Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1314 Natchez Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1314 Natchez Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 Natchez Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 Natchez Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

