1209 Hunter Dr, Texas City, TX 77590 Chelsea Manor
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Very Unique Two Bedroom One Bath Lower Level Duplex - Come visit this very charming and unique two bedroom one bath lower level duplex built in 1962. The kitchen has a range and has it's own personal laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Living room and bedrooms are quite spacious
(RLNE2710767)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1209 Hunter have any available units?
1209 Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Hunter have?
Some of 1209 Hunter's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Hunter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Hunter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Hunter is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Hunter offer parking?
No, 1209 Hunter does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Hunter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Hunter have a pool?
No, 1209 Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Hunter have accessible units?
No, 1209 Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Hunter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Hunter does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)