1207 Hunter
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

1207 Hunter

1207 Hunter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Hunter Drive, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex -

(RLNE2683163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Hunter have any available units?
1207 Hunter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 Hunter have?
Some of 1207 Hunter's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Hunter currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Hunter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Hunter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 Hunter is pet friendly.
Does 1207 Hunter offer parking?
No, 1207 Hunter does not offer parking.
Does 1207 Hunter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 Hunter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Hunter have a pool?
No, 1207 Hunter does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Hunter have accessible units?
No, 1207 Hunter does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Hunter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 Hunter does not have units with dishwashers.

