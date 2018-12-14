1200 8th Avenue North

Amenities
Welcome to your 1,022 sq ft oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the big city! You will love this delightful 3 bed, 1 bath home with brand new flooring and a spacious lawn. Start your day with a 5 minute stroll over to Noble Park, spend the afternoon exploring the Texas City Museum, and then enjoy a warm dinner prepared in your ideal kitchen featuring a gas range and granite counters! All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with great schools, and only 20 minutes from Galveston.
Single family home