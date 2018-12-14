1200 8th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to your 1,022 sq ft oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the big city! You will love this delightful 3 bed, 1 bath home with brand new flooring and a spacious lawn. Start your day with a 5 minute stroll over to Noble Park, spend the afternoon exploring the Texas City Museum, and then enjoy a warm dinner prepared in your ideal kitchen featuring a gas range and granite counters! All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with great schools, and only 20 minutes from Galveston.

Single family home