Last updated October 16 2019 at 10:30 PM

1200 8th Avenue North

1200 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1200 8th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your 1,022 sq ft oasis away from the hustle and bustle of the big city! You will love this delightful 3 bed, 1 bath home with brand new flooring and a spacious lawn. Start your day with a 5 minute stroll over to Noble Park, spend the afternoon exploring the Texas City Museum, and then enjoy a warm dinner prepared in your ideal kitchen featuring a gas range and granite counters! All of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood with great schools, and only 20 minutes from Galveston.
Single family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 8th Avenue North have any available units?
1200 8th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 8th Avenue North have?
Some of 1200 8th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 8th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1200 8th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 8th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 8th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1200 8th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1200 8th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1200 8th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 8th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 8th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1200 8th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1200 8th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1200 8th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 8th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 8th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

