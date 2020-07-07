All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 S. Washingtom

114 S Washington · No Longer Available
Location

114 S Washington, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Home - Nice four bedroom two bath home with a large living area in a quiet neighborhood.

(RLNE3701963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S. Washingtom have any available units?
114 S. Washingtom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 S. Washingtom have?
Some of 114 S. Washingtom's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 S. Washingtom currently offering any rent specials?
114 S. Washingtom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S. Washingtom pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 S. Washingtom is pet friendly.
Does 114 S. Washingtom offer parking?
Yes, 114 S. Washingtom offers parking.
Does 114 S. Washingtom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 S. Washingtom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S. Washingtom have a pool?
No, 114 S. Washingtom does not have a pool.
Does 114 S. Washingtom have accessible units?
No, 114 S. Washingtom does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S. Washingtom have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 S. Washingtom does not have units with dishwashers.

