All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 1133 6th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
1133 6th Avenue North
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:12 PM

1133 6th Avenue North

1133 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1133 6th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now offering 1-month free!

A charming 5 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with a gas stove and lots of cabinet space! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 6th Avenue North have any available units?
1133 6th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 6th Avenue North have?
Some of 1133 6th Avenue North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 6th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
1133 6th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 6th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 6th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 1133 6th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 1133 6th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 1133 6th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 6th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 6th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 1133 6th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 1133 6th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 1133 6th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 6th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 6th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch