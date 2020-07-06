All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 112-16th AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
112-16th AVE N
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:03 PM

112-16th AVE N

112 16th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 16th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4667403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112-16th AVE N have any available units?
112-16th AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112-16th AVE N have?
Some of 112-16th AVE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112-16th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
112-16th AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112-16th AVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 112-16th AVE N is pet friendly.
Does 112-16th AVE N offer parking?
No, 112-16th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 112-16th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112-16th AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112-16th AVE N have a pool?
No, 112-16th AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 112-16th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 112-16th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 112-16th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 112-16th AVE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch