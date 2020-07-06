All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 3rd Ave

1111 3rd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

1111 3rd Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1111 3rd Ave Available 04/15/19 1111 3rd Ave - Description: ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1448
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Window unit
Cooling: Window unit
Appliances:Garbage, Disposal, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave

Extras: Great Duplex priced to lease fast. Home features 3 bedroom 2 bath. Spacious living room with plenty of outdoor lighting from windows. U-shape kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Refrigerator included. Great size bedrooms. Ceiling fans through out home. Don't wait... Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

(RLNE3742153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 3rd Ave have any available units?
1111 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 3rd Ave have?
Some of 1111 3rd Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1111 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1111 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 1111 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1111 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 1111 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1111 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 1111 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 3rd Ave has units with dishwashers.

