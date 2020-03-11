All apartments in Texas City
1031 19th Avenue N

1031 19th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1031 19th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Mainland Park

Amenities

recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Wow! This home is beautiful. Updated and large. Huge living room with extra game room that is gigantic! Come see and take a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 19th Avenue N have any available units?
1031 19th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1031 19th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
1031 19th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 19th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 19th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 19th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

