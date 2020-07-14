Rent Calculator
Terrell, TX
509 Estate Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
509 Estate Lane
509 Estate Lane
No Longer Available
Location
509 Estate Lane, Terrell, TX 75161
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful house. Fresh paint, New carpets, SS appliances. Over sized beautiful back yard. A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Estate Lane have any available units?
509 Estate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Terrell, TX
.
What amenities does 509 Estate Lane have?
Some of 509 Estate Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 509 Estate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
509 Estate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Estate Lane pet-friendly?
No, 509 Estate Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Terrell
.
Does 509 Estate Lane offer parking?
No, 509 Estate Lane does not offer parking.
Does 509 Estate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Estate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Estate Lane have a pool?
No, 509 Estate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 509 Estate Lane have accessible units?
No, 509 Estate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Estate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Estate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Estate Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Estate Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
