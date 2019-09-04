All apartments in Terrell Hills
Find more places like 201 Ridgemont Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terrell Hills, TX
/
201 Ridgemont Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

201 Ridgemont Ave

201 Ridgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

201 Ridgemont Avenue, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
ELEGANT ONE-STORY IN TERRELL HILLS - Beautiful Single-Story Family Home on an Unbeatable Block in Terrell Hills * Entry Leads to Spacious Living Room w/ Wood-Burning Fireplace * Open Floor Plan Blends Living, Kitchen, & Dining Perfectly for Entertaining * Enjoy Gas Cooking & Granite Counters in Kitchen * Hardwood & Saltillo Tile Floors Throughout, Neutral Paint Colors, & Fantastic Natural Light * Large Bedrooms, Study/Office, & Secluded Backyard * Prime Location, Close to Restaurants & Shopping, AHISD * Pets < 15 lbs. Allowed

(RLNE4999582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have any available units?
201 Ridgemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 201 Ridgemont Ave have?
Some of 201 Ridgemont Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Ridgemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Ridgemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Ridgemont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Ridgemont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 Ridgemont Ave offers parking.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Ridgemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have a pool?
No, 201 Ridgemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Ridgemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Ridgemont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Ridgemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Ridgemont Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXKirby, TX
Cibolo, TXTimberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXBulverde, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXCastroville, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University