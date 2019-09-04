201 Ridgemont Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

ELEGANT ONE-STORY IN TERRELL HILLS - Beautiful Single-Story Family Home on an Unbeatable Block in Terrell Hills * Entry Leads to Spacious Living Room w/ Wood-Burning Fireplace * Open Floor Plan Blends Living, Kitchen, & Dining Perfectly for Entertaining * Enjoy Gas Cooking & Granite Counters in Kitchen * Hardwood & Saltillo Tile Floors Throughout, Neutral Paint Colors, & Fantastic Natural Light * Large Bedrooms, Study/Office, & Secluded Backyard * Prime Location, Close to Restaurants & Shopping, AHISD * Pets < 15 lbs. Allowed



(RLNE4999582)