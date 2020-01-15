All apartments in Terrell Hills
129 Newbury Terrace
Last updated January 15 2020

129 Newbury Terrace

129 Newbury Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

129 Newbury Terrace, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
129 Newbury Terrace Available 01/15/20 GORGEOUS TERRELL HILLS ESTATE HOME - Spacious, Renovated, Contemporary Estate Home on Exclusive Terrell Hills Street * 5-Bedrooms, 4.5 Bathrooms w/ Open Kitchen & Multiple Living Spaces * Hardwood & Saltillo Tile Flooring Throughout, Too Many Upgrades & High-End Finishes to List * Kitchen Features Gas Cooking, Double Ovens, Wine Fridge * Master Suite & Guest Bed on 1st Level * Detached Casita w/ Private Entrance & Half-Bath * Circle Driveway w/ 2-Car Attached Garage * Multiple Outdoor Living Spaces w/ Beautiful Pool * Pets Case-by-Case

(RLNE5427903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

