All apartments in Terrell Hills
Find more places like 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Terrell Hills, TX
/
1232 WILTSHIRE AVE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

1232 WILTSHIRE AVE

1232 Wiltshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1232 Wiltshire Avenue, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Rental Home in Terrell Hills & AHISD. 4 bdrm/3 bath ranch-style Nicely updated island kitchen w/ granite counter tops, tile floors & generous storage. Open plan features living room w/ fireplace & wood floors, dining room, and family room w/ outdoor access. Master offers beautifully updated bath w/ separate vanities, garden tub & steam shower. Backyard w/fenced in heated pool,waterfall, slide, & "endless pool" lap system, spacious deck & detached bonus rm. Tank-less h2o heater. Schedule to see ASAP!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have any available units?
1232 WILTSHIRE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have?
Some of 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1232 WILTSHIRE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE offers parking.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE has a pool.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 WILTSHIRE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXOlmos Park, TXCibolo, TX
Timberwood Park, TXHelotes, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXCastroville, TXLakehills, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXHondo, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University