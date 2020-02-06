1232 WILTSHIRE AVE

Amenities
Great Rental Home in Terrell Hills & AHISD. 4 bdrm/3 bath ranch-style Nicely updated island kitchen w/ granite counter tops, tile floors & generous storage. Open plan features living room w/ fireplace & wood floors, dining room, and family room w/ outdoor access. Master offers beautifully updated bath w/ separate vanities, garden tub & steam shower. Backyard w/fenced in heated pool,waterfall, slide, & "endless pool" lap system, spacious deck & detached bonus rm. Tank-less h2o heater. Schedule to see ASAP!!