Terrell Hills, TX
1029 Ivy Ln
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1029 Ivy Ln

1029 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Ivy Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
1029 Ivy Ln Available 06/15/20 TERRELL HILLS MID-CENTURY MODERN - Beautiful, Sophisticated Mid-Century Modern Home in Terrell Hills * Light-Filled, Split Level Design w/ 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and Generous Living & Dining Areas * Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Contemporary Finishes, & Ample Outdoor Living & Entertaining Spaces * Open Floor Plan w/ Island Kitchen, Gas Cooking, & Outdoor Fireplace w/ Wood-Fire Cooking * Combination of Stone, Wood, & Designer Tile Flooring * Large Fenced Backyard & Covered Patio * 2-Car Carport

(RLNE4873442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

