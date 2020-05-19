Amenities
1029 Ivy Ln Available 06/15/20 TERRELL HILLS MID-CENTURY MODERN - Beautiful, Sophisticated Mid-Century Modern Home in Terrell Hills * Light-Filled, Split Level Design w/ 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and Generous Living & Dining Areas * Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, Contemporary Finishes, & Ample Outdoor Living & Entertaining Spaces * Open Floor Plan w/ Island Kitchen, Gas Cooking, & Outdoor Fireplace w/ Wood-Fire Cooking * Combination of Stone, Wood, & Designer Tile Flooring * Large Fenced Backyard & Covered Patio * 2-Car Carport
(RLNE4873442)