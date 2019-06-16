1004 Ivy Ln

Amenities
Charming 1950s Terrell Hills cottage! Convenient to Downtown*Ft Sam Houston*Alamo Hts*Desirable shopping & services. Clean, bright, tucked in private & green native landscape. Cheery modern kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances. Gleaming wood floors in living, dining & hall, unique painted rug design in dining! 3 comfortable bdrms, 2 full baths. Spacious back deck+brick patio, great outdoor spaces! Large detached 2-car garage. Included: yard care, chem-free pest control. Sorry, no pets. Owner/AgentLREB