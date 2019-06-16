All apartments in Terrell Hills
1004 Ivy Ln
1004 Ivy Ln

1004 Ivy Lane · No Longer Available
1004 Ivy Lane, Terrell Hills, TX 78209
Terrell Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 1950s Terrell Hills cottage! Convenient to Downtown*Ft Sam Houston*Alamo Hts*Desirable shopping & services. Clean, bright, tucked in private & green native landscape. Cheery modern kitchen, newer stainless steel appliances. Gleaming wood floors in living, dining & hall, unique painted rug design in dining! 3 comfortable bdrms, 2 full baths. Spacious back deck+brick patio, great outdoor spaces! Large detached 2-car garage. Included: yard care, chem-free pest control. Sorry, no pets. Owner/AgentLREB

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Ivy Ln have any available units?
1004 Ivy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Terrell Hills, TX.
What amenities does 1004 Ivy Ln have?
Some of 1004 Ivy Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Ivy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Ivy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Ivy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Terrell Hills.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Ivy Ln offers parking.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln have a pool?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln have accessible units?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Ivy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Ivy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
