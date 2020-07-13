All apartments in Temple
Find more places like
Encore Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
Encore Landing
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:09 AM

Encore Landing

764 Marlandwood Rd · (254) 236-3337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

764 Marlandwood Rd, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Encore Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Encore Landing Apartment Homes is located in the growing community of Temple, Texas and offers a collection of uniquely designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. With a clubhouse that is styled straight from Hollywood glamour that includes a Fitness Center, Social Calendar, Wi-Fi Urban Lounge and Coffee Bar, you can dream big! Live the Urban Edge with no sacrifices. Unlike anything in the area, Encore Landing is conveniently located with immediate access to Interstate 35, local area shopping and all that Temple has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant.
Deposit: $150 (One Bedroom), $250 (Two Bedroom), $350 (Three Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions!
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Encore Landing have any available units?
Encore Landing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Encore Landing have?
Some of Encore Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Encore Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Encore Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Encore Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Encore Landing is pet friendly.
Does Encore Landing offer parking?
Yes, Encore Landing offers parking.
Does Encore Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Encore Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Encore Landing have a pool?
Yes, Encore Landing has a pool.
Does Encore Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Encore Landing has accessible units.
Does Encore Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Encore Landing has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504

Similar Pages

Temple 1 BedroomsTemple 2 BedroomsTemple 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemple Apartments with BalconyTemple Apartments with PoolWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXLeander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXManor, TXRobinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Temple CollegeCentral Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson UniversityMcLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University