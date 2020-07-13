Encore Landing.

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant.
Deposit: $150 (One Bedroom), $250 (Two Bedroom), $350 (Three Bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: No Breed or Weight Restrictions!
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $90/month