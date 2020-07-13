Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly volleyball court cats allowed accessible bike storage business center cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Encore Landing Apartment Homes is located in the growing community of Temple, Texas and offers a collection of uniquely designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes. With a clubhouse that is styled straight from Hollywood glamour that includes a Fitness Center, Social Calendar, Wi-Fi Urban Lounge and Coffee Bar, you can dream big! Live the Urban Edge with no sacrifices. Unlike anything in the area, Encore Landing is conveniently located with immediate access to Interstate 35, local area shopping and all that Temple has to offer.