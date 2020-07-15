All apartments in Temple
Bluffs
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:18 AM

Bluffs

4102 W Adams Ave ·
Location

4102 W Adams Ave, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 143 · Avail. Sep 15

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 298 · Avail. Sep 10

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. Sep 11

$670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 286 · Avail. Aug 30

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 20

$810

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 9

$810

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 274 · Avail. Sep 11

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 29

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluffs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
PICTURE PERFECT LIVING
WELCOME TO THE BLUFFS APARTMENTS
Finding great apartment home living in Temple, Texas has never been easier then with The Bluffs Apartments! Enjoy being close to Temple Mall, as well as local eateries and entertainment venues. Parents of our younger residents will be pleased to hear that we have the best schools and local parks nearby. We are just a quick drive from Interstate 35, so driving around Texas will be a breeze.

We are proud to offer nine different floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms for you to choose from. All of our homes feature a two-tone paint scheme, breakfast bar, balcony or patio, and walk-in closets. Select apartments home come with a wood burning fireplace, full-size washer and dryer connections, and outside patio storage. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Our community amenities are second to none. You can spend the day swimming in our shimmering pool, relaxing on the sun deck, entertaining friends in the picnic area with barbecue grills, or playing a game in the sand volleyball court. The children can burn off some energy in our children’s play area. We are a pet-friendly community so bring the whole family along. Come and see why The Bluffs Apartments should be your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $50 for married couples.
Deposit: $200 1 bedroom 1 bath, $250 2 bedroom 1 bath, $300 2 bedroom 2 bath, $350 3 bedroom and 3 bath.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluffs have any available units?
Bluffs has 13 units available starting at $670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluffs have?
Some of Bluffs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Bluffs offers parking.
Does Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, Bluffs has a pool.
Does Bluffs have accessible units?
Yes, Bluffs has accessible units.
Does Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
