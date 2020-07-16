All apartments in Temple
9914 Maplewood Ct.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

9914 Maplewood Ct

9914 Maple Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

9914 Maple Wood Court, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Home is in the Temple Windmill Farms HOA!
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
-with extra room for Loft
**$100 registration fee for HOA pool access
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/6/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9914 Maplewood Ct have any available units?
9914 Maplewood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 9914 Maplewood Ct have?
Some of 9914 Maplewood Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9914 Maplewood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9914 Maplewood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9914 Maplewood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9914 Maplewood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9914 Maplewood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9914 Maplewood Ct offers parking.
Does 9914 Maplewood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9914 Maplewood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9914 Maplewood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9914 Maplewood Ct has a pool.
Does 9914 Maplewood Ct have accessible units?
No, 9914 Maplewood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9914 Maplewood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9914 Maplewood Ct has units with dishwashers.

