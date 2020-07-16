All apartments in Temple
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

8109 Fieldstone Dr

8109 Fieldstone Drive · (254) 935-2392
Location

8109 Fieldstone Drive, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home is in the Westfield HOA!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Granite Counters, Jetted Tub, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile and Fenced Yard.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 9/03/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have any available units?
8109 Fieldstone Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have?
Some of 8109 Fieldstone Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8109 Fieldstone Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8109 Fieldstone Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8109 Fieldstone Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8109 Fieldstone Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8109 Fieldstone Dr offers parking.
Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8109 Fieldstone Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have a pool?
No, 8109 Fieldstone Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have accessible units?
No, 8109 Fieldstone Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8109 Fieldstone Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8109 Fieldstone Dr has units with dishwashers.
