Temple, TX
6197 Wheaton Loop
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:55 PM

6197 Wheaton Loop

6197 Wheaton · (254) 899-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6197 Wheaton, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new construction. Be the first to live in this beautiful Omega Builder's Bower 100 floorplan featuring three bedrooms and two baths. Split layout with two bedrooms on one side of home both with walk-in-closets; one with activity nook perfect for study or play area. Between these bedrooms is the hall bath and a linen closet big enough for extra storage. The owner's suite is on the other side of the home next to the utility room and two more closets. The private bath in the owner's suite has a soaking tub, separate shower, toilet closet and spacious walk-in-closet you will love. The wonderful open living areas of the home include a family room overlooking the covered patio in the back of the home and a light filled dining room. Both look over the fenced backyard. You will fall in love with the kitchen with level center island, range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Corner lot and 2 car garage in Wyndham Hill with community pool. Call office to arrange to see home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6197 Wheaton Loop have any available units?
6197 Wheaton Loop has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 6197 Wheaton Loop have?
Some of 6197 Wheaton Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6197 Wheaton Loop currently offering any rent specials?
6197 Wheaton Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6197 Wheaton Loop pet-friendly?
No, 6197 Wheaton Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temple.
Does 6197 Wheaton Loop offer parking?
Yes, 6197 Wheaton Loop offers parking.
Does 6197 Wheaton Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6197 Wheaton Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6197 Wheaton Loop have a pool?
Yes, 6197 Wheaton Loop has a pool.
Does 6197 Wheaton Loop have accessible units?
No, 6197 Wheaton Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 6197 Wheaton Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6197 Wheaton Loop has units with dishwashers.
