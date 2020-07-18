6197 Wheaton Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand new construction. Be the first to live in this beautiful Omega Builder's Bower 100 floorplan featuring three bedrooms and two baths. Split layout with two bedrooms on one side of home both with walk-in-closets; one with activity nook perfect for study or play area. Between these bedrooms is the hall bath and a linen closet big enough for extra storage. The owner's suite is on the other side of the home next to the utility room and two more closets. The private bath in the owner's suite has a soaking tub, separate shower, toilet closet and spacious walk-in-closet you will love. The wonderful open living areas of the home include a family room overlooking the covered patio in the back of the home and a light filled dining room. Both look over the fenced backyard. You will fall in love with the kitchen with level center island, range, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator and pantry. Corner lot and 2 car garage in Wyndham Hill with community pool. Call office to arrange to see home.