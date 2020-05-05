3906 Erie Dr

Amenities
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
-with extra room for Craft/Office
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/14/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20