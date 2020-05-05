All apartments in Temple
Last updated June 9 2020

3906 Erie Dr

3906 Erie Drive · (254) 935-2392
Location

3906 Erie Drive, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1921 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
-with extra room for Craft/Office
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 8/14/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Erie Dr have any available units?
3906 Erie Dr has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Erie Dr have?
Some of 3906 Erie Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Erie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Erie Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Erie Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Erie Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Erie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Erie Dr does offer parking.
Does 3906 Erie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Erie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Erie Dr have a pool?
No, 3906 Erie Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Erie Dr have accessible units?
No, 3906 Erie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Erie Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3906 Erie Dr has units with dishwashers.
