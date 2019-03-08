2909 Bowie Trl

Amenities

3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile and hardwood flooring, beautiful ceiling beem with large brick fireplace in living room, wooden countertops, back patio, and a fenced backyard. This single family home is minutes from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*