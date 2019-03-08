All apartments in Temple
2909 Bowie Trl
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:59 AM

2909 Bowie Trl

2909 Bowie Trail · (254) 207-0540
Location

2909 Bowie Trail, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2 bath single family home, located within Temple ISD. Features include: tile and hardwood flooring, beautiful ceiling beem with large brick fireplace in living room, wooden countertops, back patio, and a fenced backyard. This single family home is minutes from Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Hospital and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. Lawn care is included but pet rent is additional. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Bowie Trl have any available units?
2909 Bowie Trl has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Bowie Trl have?
Some of 2909 Bowie Trl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Bowie Trl currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Bowie Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Bowie Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Bowie Trl is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Bowie Trl offer parking?
No, 2909 Bowie Trl does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Bowie Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Bowie Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Bowie Trl have a pool?
No, 2909 Bowie Trl does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Bowie Trl have accessible units?
No, 2909 Bowie Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Bowie Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Bowie Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
