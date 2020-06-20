All apartments in Temple
2605 W Ave Z
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2605 W Ave Z

2605 West Avenue Z · (254) 207-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2605 West Avenue Z, Temple, TX 76504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features includre: hardwood flooring with carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, double sink in master bath, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from McLane Children’s Hospital, SW H K Dodgen Loop, and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 W Ave Z have any available units?
2605 W Ave Z has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 W Ave Z have?
Some of 2605 W Ave Z's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 W Ave Z currently offering any rent specials?
2605 W Ave Z isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 W Ave Z pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 W Ave Z is pet friendly.
Does 2605 W Ave Z offer parking?
No, 2605 W Ave Z does not offer parking.
Does 2605 W Ave Z have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 W Ave Z does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 W Ave Z have a pool?
No, 2605 W Ave Z does not have a pool.
Does 2605 W Ave Z have accessible units?
No, 2605 W Ave Z does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 W Ave Z have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 W Ave Z does not have units with dishwashers.
