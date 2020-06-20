2605 W Ave Z

Amenities

3 bedroom/ 2 bath home, located within Temple ISD. Features includre: hardwood flooring with carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops, double sink in master bath, covered back patio, and a fenced yard. This single family home is minutes from McLane Children’s Hospital, SW H K Dodgen Loop, and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant*