Temple, TX
2328 Warwicke Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

2328 Warwicke Ct

2328 Warwicke Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2328 Warwicke Court, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
Amenities include:
- Central Heat and Air, Washer & Dryer Connections, Dishwasher, Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Fireplace, Granite Counter Tops, Patio, Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Vinyl Plank and Fenced Yard with Sprinkler System.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/17/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Warwicke Ct have any available units?
2328 Warwicke Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Warwicke Ct have?
Some of 2328 Warwicke Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Warwicke Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Warwicke Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Warwicke Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 Warwicke Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2328 Warwicke Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Warwicke Ct offers parking.
Does 2328 Warwicke Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Warwicke Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Warwicke Ct have a pool?
No, 2328 Warwicke Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Warwicke Ct have accessible units?
No, 2328 Warwicke Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Warwicke Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Warwicke Ct has units with dishwashers.
