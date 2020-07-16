Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Temple
Find more places like 1807 S 19th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Temple, TX
/
1807 S 19th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1807 S 19th St
1807 South 19th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1807 South 19th Street, Temple, TX 76504
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom - 1 Bathroom
Amenities include:
- Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fridge - Stove - Fenced Yard - Patio - 1 Car Garage
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/30/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 S 19th St have any available units?
1807 S 19th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple, TX
.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Temple Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1807 S 19th St have?
Some of 1807 S 19th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1807 S 19th St currently offering any rent specials?
1807 S 19th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 S 19th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 S 19th St is pet friendly.
Does 1807 S 19th St offer parking?
Yes, 1807 S 19th St offers parking.
Does 1807 S 19th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 S 19th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 S 19th St have a pool?
No, 1807 S 19th St does not have a pool.
Does 1807 S 19th St have accessible units?
No, 1807 S 19th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 S 19th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 S 19th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pecan Pointe Luxury Apartment Homes
463 Westfield Blvd
Temple, TX 76502
Oaks at Creekside Apartments
2602 S 39th St
Temple, TX 76504
Villas on the Hill
2510 S 31st St
Temple, TX 76504
The Arbors Apartments
2416 S 13th St
Temple, TX 76504
Income Restricted - Village at Meadow Bend I
2787 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Temple, TX 76504
Wildflower Villas
5227 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76502
Bluffs
4102 W Adams Ave
Temple, TX 76504
Similar Pages
Temple 1 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms
Temple 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Temple Apartments with Balconies
Temple Apartments with Pools
Williamson County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Waco, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
Leander, TX
Copperas Cove, TX
Wells Branch, TX
Harker Heights, TX
Taylor, TX
Hutto, TX
Manor, TX
Belton, TX
Brushy Creek, TX
Burnet, TX
Lacy-Lakeview, TX
Bellmead, TX
Lago Vista, TX
Hewitt, TX
Robinson, TX
Nolanville, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Temple College
Central Texas College
Huston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community College
Saint Edward's University