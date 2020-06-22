All apartments in Temple
1340 South 11th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1340 South 11th Street

1340 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1340 South 11th Street, Temple, TX 76504

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW IN SLATON - Recently remodeled 3/1 available for in Slaton.
Fenced and large backyard

(RLNE5848821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 South 11th Street have any available units?
1340 South 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
Is 1340 South 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1340 South 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 South 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 South 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1340 South 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1340 South 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 South 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1340 South 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 South 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 South 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 South 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
