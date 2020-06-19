All apartments in Temple
1013 Ravenwood Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1013 Ravenwood Court

1013 Ravenwood Court · (254) 933-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 Ravenwood Court, Temple, TX 76502

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1013 Ravenwood Court · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access. You will enjoy the open and split floor plan,granite countertops, stainless appliances. Double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. The large privacy fenced back yard is great for entertaining. This home rents for $1850 per month, with a $1700 deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home..

**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.
Restrictions may include parking, restricted vehicles, basketball goals, pets, trash can placement, etc.
Restrictions can be found here: http://hillsofwestwoodhoa.com/CCRs.asp

(RLNE5762147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Ravenwood Court have any available units?
1013 Ravenwood Court has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Ravenwood Court have?
Some of 1013 Ravenwood Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Ravenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Ravenwood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Ravenwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Ravenwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Ravenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Ravenwood Court does offer parking.
Does 1013 Ravenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Ravenwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Ravenwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Ravenwood Court has a pool.
Does 1013 Ravenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Ravenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Ravenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Ravenwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
