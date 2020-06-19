1013 Ravenwood Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage

4 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD, COMMUNITY POOL - This is a very nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home that has been well maintained. This gated community includes a community park and swimming pool with restricted access. You will enjoy the open and split floor plan,granite countertops, stainless appliances. Double sinks and separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. The large privacy fenced back yard is great for entertaining. This home rents for $1850 per month, with a $1700 deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home..



**This home is subject to HOA rules and restrictions which must be followed.

Restrictions may include parking, restricted vehicles, basketball goals, pets, trash can placement, etc.

Restrictions can be found here: http://hillsofwestwoodhoa.com/CCRs.asp



(RLNE5762147)