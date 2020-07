Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

GORGEOUS REMODELED HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPLE! Minutes from Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple College, and all that Central Texas has to offer. Private backyard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer INCLUDED in the home!APPLICATION: Go4rent.com App Fee: $60 Security Dep: $900INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Create an Account 2. Search for property 3. Click "Apply Now"Max Pets: 2 (No breed or size restrictions)Pet Deposit: $350 per petPet rent: $15 per pet