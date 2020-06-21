10017 Fantail Lane Available 07/06/20 - Thank you for your interest in renting with Linnemann Realty. We are proud to be one of the largest property management firms in Central Texas!
At this time due to the COVID-19 virus we have limited our services for viewing our rental properties. If you are interested in one of our viewable now properties please call our office at 254-628-9272 from 9:00-5:30 to make an appointment to view these homes. We are releasing keys from 9:00-4:00 Monday-Friday by appointment only.
If you are interested in applying for one of our properties please visit our website at www.linnemannrealty.com. Click on Rentals in the menu bar. When you find the property you are interested in click Apply Now. Once your application has been approved you will be notified to place the security deposit and a member of our leasing department will contact you to schedule your move-in.
For further information or if you have more questions please call our office Monday-Friday 9:00-5:30 at 254-628-9272.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10017 Fantail Lane have any available units?
10017 Fantail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 10017 Fantail Lane have?
Some of 10017 Fantail Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10017 Fantail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10017 Fantail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10017 Fantail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10017 Fantail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10017 Fantail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10017 Fantail Lane does offer parking.
Does 10017 Fantail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10017 Fantail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10017 Fantail Lane have a pool?
No, 10017 Fantail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10017 Fantail Lane have accessible units?
No, 10017 Fantail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10017 Fantail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10017 Fantail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.