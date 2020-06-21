All apartments in Temple
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

10012 Fantail Ln

10012 Fantail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10012 Fantail Lane, Temple, TX 76502

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home available in Temple Windmill Farms HOA**!
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home
**$100 registration fee for HOA pool access
Amenities include:
Central Heat/Air, Washer/Dryer Connections, Fridge, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave, Patio, and Fenced Yard.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/15/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10012 Fantail Ln have any available units?
10012 Fantail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temple, TX.
How much is rent in Temple, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temple Rent Report.
What amenities does 10012 Fantail Ln have?
Some of 10012 Fantail Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10012 Fantail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10012 Fantail Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10012 Fantail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10012 Fantail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10012 Fantail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10012 Fantail Ln does offer parking.
Does 10012 Fantail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10012 Fantail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10012 Fantail Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10012 Fantail Ln has a pool.
Does 10012 Fantail Ln have accessible units?
No, 10012 Fantail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10012 Fantail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10012 Fantail Ln has units with dishwashers.
