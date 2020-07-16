All apartments in Taylor
801 Big Sur Trl
801 Big Sur Trl

801 Big Sur Trail · No Longer Available
Location

801 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
801 Big Sur Trl Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Taylor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Taylor ~ Large Open Living/Dining Area w/Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ Galley Style Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Bar ~ Office/Study/2nd Living Area ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Walking Distance to Taylor Middle School & TH Johnson Elementary School ~ Close to HEB, Walmart & Restaurants on North Main St. ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting

(RLNE4986794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

