Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

801 Big Sur Trl Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Taylor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Taylor ~ Large Open Living/Dining Area w/Beautiful Wood Flooring ~ Galley Style Kitchen Open to Living w/Breakfast Bar ~ Office/Study/2nd Living Area ~ Privacy Fenced Backyard w/Covered Patio ~ Washer & Dryer Included ~ 2 Car Garage w/Opener ~ Walking Distance to Taylor Middle School & TH Johnson Elementary School ~ Close to HEB, Walmart & Restaurants on North Main St. ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



(RLNE4986794)