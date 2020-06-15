Amenities
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.5 Baths ~ Large Master Bedroom With Generous Walk-In Closet ~ All Bedrooms Upstairs ~ Carpet and Tile Throughout ~ Separate Laundry Room ~ Open Kitchen With Ample Cabinets & Breakfast Bar ~ Black Appliances With Built-In Microwave ~ Refrigerator Included ~ Large Backyard With Concrete Patio ~ Close To Taylor Schools ~ Community Pool ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com
(RLNE2528614)