Taylor, TX
711 Big Sur Trl
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

711 Big Sur Trl

711 Big Sur Trail · (737) 215-4630
Location

711 Big Sur Trail, Taylor, TX 76574

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 711 Big Sur Trl · Avail. Jul 10

$1,545

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2007 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
711 Big Sur Trl Available 07/10/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Taylor - Spacious 2-Story Brick Home In Taylor ~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 2.5 Baths ~ Large Master Bedroom With Generous Walk-In Closet ~ All Bedrooms Upstairs ~ Carpet and Tile Throughout ~ Separate Laundry Room ~ Open Kitchen With Ample Cabinets & Breakfast Bar ~ Black Appliances With Built-In Microwave ~ Refrigerator Included ~ Large Backyard With Concrete Patio ~ Close To Taylor Schools ~ Community Pool ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE2528614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Big Sur Trl have any available units?
711 Big Sur Trl has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 711 Big Sur Trl have?
Some of 711 Big Sur Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Big Sur Trl currently offering any rent specials?
711 Big Sur Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Big Sur Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Big Sur Trl is pet friendly.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl offer parking?
No, 711 Big Sur Trl does not offer parking.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Big Sur Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl have a pool?
Yes, 711 Big Sur Trl has a pool.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl have accessible units?
No, 711 Big Sur Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Big Sur Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Big Sur Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Big Sur Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
