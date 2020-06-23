Rent Calculator
Taylor, TX
2006 W 3rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2006 W 3rd St
2006 West 3rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2006 West 3rd Street, Taylor, TX 76574
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2006 W 3rd St have any available units?
2006 W 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Taylor, TX
.
Is 2006 W 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2006 W 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 W 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2006 W 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Taylor
.
Does 2006 W 3rd St offer parking?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2006 W 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 W 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2006 W 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 W 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 W 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 W 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
