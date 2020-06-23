All apartments in Taylor
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Speegle Street

1012 Speegle Street · No Longer Available
Location

1012 Speegle Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1012 Speegle Street Available 02/01/19 - Remodeled 1930 Charm. Two bedrooms down with upstairs flex area that could be a bedroom, office or play area.

(RLNE4286459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Speegle Street have any available units?
1012 Speegle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Taylor, TX.
Is 1012 Speegle Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Speegle Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Speegle Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Speegle Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor.
Does 1012 Speegle Street offer parking?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not offer parking.
Does 1012 Speegle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Speegle Street have a pool?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Speegle Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Speegle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Speegle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Speegle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
