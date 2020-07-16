739 Iberis Road S Unit 2

Amenities

Efficiency Unit: 1 room, 1 kitchen, 1 bath, all appliances included! AVAILABLE NOW. - ONE ROOM unit, bedroom and living room is THE SAME ROOM! Full kitchen with all the appliances included, even washer and dryer. Private bathroom with tub/shower combo. DEPOSIT IS DUE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL!



NO PETS ALLOWED. No section 8, vouchers or HUD accepted on this property. Our application process runs background, credit and criminal. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval. Available NOW! For accurate info and available photos, see www.RedAppleRealtors.net. PHONE CALLS ONLY FOR APPOINTMENTS, EMAILS WILL NOT BE ANSWERED FROM ANY PORTAL. Drive by property before calling.

OFFICE: 325-437-6029



No Pets Allowed



