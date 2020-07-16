All apartments in Taylor County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:45 PM

739 Iberis Road S Unit 2

739 Iberis Road South · (325) 514-0586 ext. 00
Location

739 Iberis Road South, Taylor County, TX 79606

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 · Avail. now

$495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Efficiency Unit: 1 room, 1 kitchen, 1 bath, all appliances included! AVAILABLE NOW. - ONE ROOM unit, bedroom and living room is THE SAME ROOM! Full kitchen with all the appliances included, even washer and dryer. Private bathroom with tub/shower combo. DEPOSIT IS DUE WITHIN 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL!

NO PETS ALLOWED. No section 8, vouchers or HUD accepted on this property. Our application process runs background, credit and criminal. Credit score of 500 is acceptable. No utility bills in collections allowed for approval. Available NOW! For accurate info and available photos, see www.RedAppleRealtors.net. PHONE CALLS ONLY FOR APPOINTMENTS, EMAILS WILL NOT BE ANSWERED FROM ANY PORTAL. Drive by property before calling.
OFFICE: 325-437-6029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have any available units?
739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Taylor County.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Iberis Road S Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
