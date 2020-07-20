All apartments in Tarrant County
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:13 AM

11919 Averette Court

11919 Averette Court · No Longer Available
Location

11919 Averette Court, Tarrant County, TX 76008

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage and fenced yard with covered patio. Includes refrigerator and microwave. Beautiful neighborhood of mostly single family homes. Landlord pays Water, trash and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11919 Averette Court have any available units?
11919 Averette Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarrant County, TX.
What amenities does 11919 Averette Court have?
Some of 11919 Averette Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11919 Averette Court currently offering any rent specials?
11919 Averette Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11919 Averette Court pet-friendly?
No, 11919 Averette Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarrant County.
Does 11919 Averette Court offer parking?
Yes, 11919 Averette Court offers parking.
Does 11919 Averette Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11919 Averette Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11919 Averette Court have a pool?
No, 11919 Averette Court does not have a pool.
Does 11919 Averette Court have accessible units?
No, 11919 Averette Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11919 Averette Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11919 Averette Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11919 Averette Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11919 Averette Court does not have units with air conditioning.
