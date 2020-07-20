11919 Averette Court

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with a 1 car attached garage and fenced yard with covered patio. Includes refrigerator and microwave. Beautiful neighborhood of mostly single family homes. Landlord pays Water, trash and gardener.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
