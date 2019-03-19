All apartments in Sunnyvale
Sunnyvale, TX
369 Ash Brook Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

369 Ash Brook Lane

369 Ash Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

369 Ash Brook Lane, Sunnyvale, TX 75182

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3556 sq. ft., 2 story home in Sunnyvale, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Huge living room and office/den. Spa-like master retreat features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Massive game and media rooms! Incredible back yard space. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have any available units?
369 Ash Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, TX.
What amenities does 369 Ash Brook Lane have?
Some of 369 Ash Brook Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Ash Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
369 Ash Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Ash Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 369 Ash Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Ash Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Ash Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

