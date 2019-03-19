369 Ash Brook Lane

Amenities

Spectacular 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3556 sq. ft., 2 story home in Sunnyvale, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of granite counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Huge living room and office/den. Spa-like master retreat features dual vanities, luxurious tub and walk in shower. Massive game and media rooms! Incredible back yard space. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.