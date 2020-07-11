All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:22 AM

Landmark at Sugarland I & II

14321 FM-1464 · (281) 393-4834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14321 FM-1464, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark at Sugarland I & II.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
carport
hot tub
playground
Open the door to a Landmark at Sugarland apartment and discover a convenient, contemporary lifestyle you never thought possible. Minutes from downtown Houston, located in the top rated city of Sugarland, Texas no other community offers this kind of apartment living at such affordable rates. By providing you the largest square footage, and upgraded floor plans, Landmark at Sugarland allows you to enjoy the enriched lifestyle you have grown accustomed to. By paying attention to architectural and design details that matter to you, Landmark at Sugarland sets a tone for quality living important to you. Guaranteeing a professional management staff dedicated to your needs, Landmark at Sugarland allows you to let go of responsibilities and pursue interests and entertainment which enhance your quality of life. What else sets Landmark at Sugarland apart? Proximity to progressive retail and nationally recognized companies, so you can live, work, and shop all in your neighborhood. Luxuries you never thought could be yours like Euro-style kitchens and oversized baths featuring oval Roman bath tubs. High-speed internet access and cable availability, oversized closets, and individual alarm systems, and all the environmental extras you have come to expect-lighted tennis/basketball courts, resort-style pools, and Life-fitness centers. Choose Landmark at Sugarland and open the door to your dreams.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200/1 Pet; $300/2 Pets
fee: $200/1 Pet; $300/2 Pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have any available units?
Landmark at Sugarland I & II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have?
Some of Landmark at Sugarland I & II's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark at Sugarland I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark at Sugarland I & II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark at Sugarland I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II is pet friendly.
Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II offer parking?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II offers parking.
Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have a pool?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II has a pool.
Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have accessible units?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II has accessible units.
Does Landmark at Sugarland I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark at Sugarland I & II has units with dishwashers.

