Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Oh we don’t just rent Sugar Land apartments. At Foundations at River Crest, from the minute you arrive you’ll sense the welcoming neighborhood community vibe that’s so much a part of our exclusive lakeside lifestyle.



A pet-friendly apartment community located in the First Colony neighborhood just southwest of Houston, enjoy exceptional living in spacious one or two bedroom homes. Residents enjoy life in the vibrant heart of Sugar Land, within walking distance of shopping, dining and so much more.