All apartments in Sugar Land
Find more places like 1847 Michele Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
1847 Michele Dr
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:58 AM
1847 Michele Dr
1847 Michele Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1847 Michele Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming, newly renovated Sugar Land home. Wood flooring throughout the home. Open living areas and a large backyard! This is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1847 Michele Dr have any available units?
1847 Michele Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Land, TX
.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sugar Land Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1847 Michele Dr have?
Some of 1847 Michele Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1847 Michele Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1847 Michele Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1847 Michele Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1847 Michele Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Land
.
Does 1847 Michele Dr offer parking?
No, 1847 Michele Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1847 Michele Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1847 Michele Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1847 Michele Dr have a pool?
No, 1847 Michele Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1847 Michele Dr have accessible units?
No, 1847 Michele Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1847 Michele Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1847 Michele Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
