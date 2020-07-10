14123 Lake Trail Drive

Beautiful house with excellent layout. Large backyard and lake front view. Please verify measurements. Great neighborhood, easy access to major freeways. Close to restaurants gas station and grocery store. A must to see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
