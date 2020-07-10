All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:14 PM

14123 Lake Trail Drive

14123 Lake Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14123 Lake Trail Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with excellent layout. Large backyard and lake front view. Please verify measurements. Great neighborhood, easy access to major freeways. Close to restaurants gas station and grocery store. A must to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have any available units?
14123 Lake Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have?
Some of 14123 Lake Trail Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14123 Lake Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14123 Lake Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14123 Lake Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14123 Lake Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14123 Lake Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14123 Lake Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 14123 Lake Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 14123 Lake Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14123 Lake Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14123 Lake Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.

