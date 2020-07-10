Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Sugar Land
Find more places like 13722 Lynnwood Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Sugar Land, TX
/
13722 Lynnwood Ln
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:33 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13722 Lynnwood Ln
13722 Lynnwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Land
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
13722 Lynnwood Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful well maintained classic home in Sugar Land. Easy access to Alt 90, US 59, and Hwy 6. Beautiful backyard space to enjoy a glass of sweet tea after a long day.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have any available units?
13722 Lynnwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sugar Land, TX
.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Sugar Land Rent Report
.
Is 13722 Lynnwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13722 Lynnwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 Lynnwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sugar Land
.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln offer parking?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have a pool?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13722 Lynnwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 Lynnwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13722 Lynnwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Similar Pages
Sugar Land 1 Bedrooms
Sugar Land 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Land Apartments under $1,300
Sugar Land Apartments with Pool
Sugar Land Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Richmond, TX
La Porte, TX
Deer Park, TX
Dickinson, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine