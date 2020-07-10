All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:57 AM

13563 Fernhill Drive

13563 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13563 Fernhill Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Charming one-story home with a great floorplan and excellent use of space. Nestled in established Covington Woods this home features a spacious tiled family room with a cozy brick fireplace and high ceilings. Large windows make this a light and bright home. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample amount of cabinet space. Enjoy laminate flooring in the master suite and secondary bedrooms. Granite countertops featured in both bathrooms and guest bath with dual sinks. Tile in all wet areas, no carpet in home! Spacious backyard with patio, great for entertaining! Hurry, it will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13563 Fernhill Drive have any available units?
13563 Fernhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13563 Fernhill Drive have?
Some of 13563 Fernhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13563 Fernhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13563 Fernhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13563 Fernhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13563 Fernhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13563 Fernhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13563 Fernhill Drive offers parking.
Does 13563 Fernhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13563 Fernhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13563 Fernhill Drive have a pool?
No, 13563 Fernhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13563 Fernhill Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13563 Fernhill Drive has accessible units.
Does 13563 Fernhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13563 Fernhill Drive has units with dishwashers.

