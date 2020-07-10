All apartments in Sugar Land
13419 Linden Street

13419 Linden Street · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Linden Street, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,695 sf home is located in Sugar Land, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Linden Street have any available units?
13419 Linden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 Linden Street have?
Some of 13419 Linden Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Linden Street currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Linden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Linden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13419 Linden Street is pet friendly.
Does 13419 Linden Street offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Linden Street offers parking.
Does 13419 Linden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Linden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Linden Street have a pool?
No, 13419 Linden Street does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Linden Street have accessible units?
No, 13419 Linden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Linden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 Linden Street does not have units with dishwashers.

