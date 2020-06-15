Rent Calculator
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
844 Ollie
844 North Ollie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
844 North Ollie Avenue, Stephenville, TX 76401
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home
This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located perfectly next to TSU. This home has been recently remodeled and is ready for move in! Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 844 Ollie have any available units?
844 Ollie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stephenville, TX
.
Is 844 Ollie currently offering any rent specials?
844 Ollie isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Ollie pet-friendly?
No, 844 Ollie is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stephenville
.
Does 844 Ollie offer parking?
No, 844 Ollie does not offer parking.
Does 844 Ollie have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Ollie does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Ollie have a pool?
No, 844 Ollie does not have a pool.
Does 844 Ollie have accessible units?
No, 844 Ollie does not have accessible units.
Does 844 Ollie have units with dishwashers?
No, 844 Ollie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Ollie have units with air conditioning?
No, 844 Ollie does not have units with air conditioning.
