Stephenville, TX
1450 McNeil
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1450 McNeil

1450 Mc Neill · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

1450 Mc Neill, Stephenville, TX 76401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 McNeil have any available units?
1450 McNeil doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stephenville, TX.
Is 1450 McNeil currently offering any rent specials?
1450 McNeil isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 McNeil pet-friendly?
No, 1450 McNeil is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stephenville.
Does 1450 McNeil offer parking?
No, 1450 McNeil does not offer parking.
Does 1450 McNeil have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 McNeil does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 McNeil have a pool?
No, 1450 McNeil does not have a pool.
Does 1450 McNeil have accessible units?
No, 1450 McNeil does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 McNeil have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 McNeil does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 McNeil have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 McNeil does not have units with air conditioning.
