Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1175 Kight
1175 N Kight St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1175 N Kight St, Stephenville, TX 76401
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home in a great location with fenced in backyard. New flooring and paint!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1175 Kight have any available units?
1175 Kight doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stephenville, TX
.
Is 1175 Kight currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Kight is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Kight pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Kight is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stephenville
.
Does 1175 Kight offer parking?
No, 1175 Kight does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Kight have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Kight does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Kight have a pool?
No, 1175 Kight does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Kight have accessible units?
No, 1175 Kight does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Kight have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Kight does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1175 Kight have units with air conditioning?
No, 1175 Kight does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
