Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed bbq/grill business center e-payments fire pit game room internet cafe package receiving

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Retreat at Stafford is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms, comfy two-bedrooms, and roomy three-bedrooms. Newly upgraded apartments feature a fresh new look! Youll love your homes designer finishes, entertainment bar, custom vanities, included washer and dryer, and private patio or balcony. All the perks come standard, including our 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool, private dog park, and clubhouse with billiards and coffee bar. This all comes with the simplicity of online service requests, paperless payments, and 24-hour maintenance response.