Stafford, TX
Preserve at Colony Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

Preserve at Colony Lakes

1000 Farrah Ln · (832) 263-6269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-1232 · Avail. Sep 29

$859

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 00-832 · Avail. Sep 10

$889

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 00-1333 · Avail. Sep 18

$939

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-438 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,259

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 00-421 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,389

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Unit 00-415 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,399

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00-328 · Avail. now

$1,389

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 00-338 · Avail. now

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 00-325 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Colony Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
alarm system
carport
hot tub
package receiving
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it! at The Preserve at Colony Lakes Apartments! Living in one of our 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms apartments puts you in close proximity to Sugar Land, where you'll find premiere shopping and dining at Sugar Land Town Center and First Colony Mall, with great places like Dillard's, Macy's, The Apple Store, Banana Republic, P.F. Chang's, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, and Flying Saucer to name a few. Enjoy being near Riverbend Country Club which includes an award-winning 18-hole championship golf course; major national employers - Texas Instruments, Schlumberger, Prudential Insurance, Plant Performance, and HD Supply. You will love your home, with black appliances, extra-large closets, garden tubs, and more. Enjoy top-notch amenities which include two swimming pools, community recreation room with billiards, resident business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. You're part of the Venterra family, living close to our sister properties - Silverbrooke, Shadowbrooke, and The Vinings apartments. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and able to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for the first applicant, $150 Admin, due at time of reservation
Deposit: $100 - $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (first pet), $100 (each additional)
fee: $300 (first pet), $100 (each additional)
limit: 3
rent: $20/month (first pet), $15/mo (each additional)
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open: Free, Covered Reserved: $15/mo, Detached Garages: $75/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have any available units?
Preserve at Colony Lakes has 33 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Preserve at Colony Lakes have?
Some of Preserve at Colony Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Colony Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Colony Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Colony Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Colony Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Colony Lakes offers parking.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Colony Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Colony Lakes has a pool.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Colony Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have units with dishwashers?
No, Preserve at Colony Lakes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Preserve at Colony Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Preserve at Colony Lakes has units with air conditioning.
