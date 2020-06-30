Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub cable included ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access online portal alarm system basketball court business center carport e-payments hot tub internet cafe smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Listed among the highest-rated Sugar Land apartments, Camden Sugar Grove has spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a peaceful community. Located in Stafford, TX, just minutes from Sugar Land and Houston, Camden Sugar Grove has direct access to Sam Houston Tollway and US-59, making Downtown Houston commutes a breeze. From an indoor sports court, fully-equipped fitness center and beach-style pool, to BBQ grills and a social lounge - there's something for everyone! Camden Sugar Grove is also a non-smoking community featuring an onsite playground, plenty of green space, a serene walking trail, and a private bark park just for pets. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, garden tubs, private patios and a full-size washer and dryer. Select homes have stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and ...