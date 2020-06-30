All apartments in Stafford
Camden Sugar Grove.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

Camden Sugar Grove

12250 S Kirkwood Rd · (559) 717-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX 77477

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1612 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 0526 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 1626 · Avail. now

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0225 · Avail. Oct 3

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 0521 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 0935 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Sugar Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
alarm system
basketball court
business center
carport
e-payments
hot tub
internet cafe
smoke-free community
trash valet
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Listed among the highest-rated Sugar Land apartments, Camden Sugar Grove has spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a peaceful community. Located in Stafford, TX, just minutes from Sugar Land and Houston, Camden Sugar Grove has direct access to Sam Houston Tollway and US-59, making Downtown Houston commutes a breeze. From an indoor sports court, fully-equipped fitness center and beach-style pool, to BBQ grills and a social lounge - there's something for everyone! Camden Sugar Grove is also a non-smoking community featuring an onsite playground, plenty of green space, a serene walking trail, and a private bark park just for pets. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, garden tubs, private patios and a full-size washer and dryer. Select homes have stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Valet Living (trash pickup) $27, Renters Insurance required ; Community requires technology package (internet, cable, HBO) $96
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $400 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 3
rent: $25 per pet per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, any mix of the previous breeds, or any other dog or breed deemed aggressive; Weight limit: 80 lbs
Parking Details: Other. We offer open parking for our residents and a designated area for visitors on a first-come, first-served basis. Reserved, uncovered spots available for $25/month; Detached garages available for $85/month; Carports available for $30/month.
Storage Details: Detached garages: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Camden Sugar Grove have any available units?
Camden Sugar Grove has 22 units available starting at $999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Camden Sugar Grove have?
Some of Camden Sugar Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Sugar Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Sugar Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Sugar Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove is pet friendly.
Does Camden Sugar Grove offer parking?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove offers parking.
Does Camden Sugar Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Sugar Grove have a pool?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove has a pool.
Does Camden Sugar Grove have accessible units?
No, Camden Sugar Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Camden Sugar Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Camden Sugar Grove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Camden Sugar Grove has units with air conditioning.

