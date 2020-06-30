Amenities
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Listed among the highest-rated Sugar Land apartments, Camden Sugar Grove has spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in a peaceful community. Located in Stafford, TX, just minutes from Sugar Land and Houston, Camden Sugar Grove has direct access to Sam Houston Tollway and US-59, making Downtown Houston commutes a breeze. From an indoor sports court, fully-equipped fitness center and beach-style pool, to BBQ grills and a social lounge - there's something for everyone! Camden Sugar Grove is also a non-smoking community featuring an onsite playground, plenty of green space, a serene walking trail, and a private bark park just for pets. Each apartment has large walk-in closets, garden tubs, private patios and a full-size washer and dryer. Select homes have stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and ...